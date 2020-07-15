14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukrainian army over past day

The Ukrainian army has confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number to 125, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing their post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on July 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 125 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 486 people have recovered and five died. Some 471 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 62 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, 14 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kyiv and Lviv regions.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

Read more: Coronavirus quarantine in Ukraine to be extended for one month

As of July 15, Ukraine reported 55,607 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,427 deaths and 28,131 recoveries. Some 836 new cases were confirmed on the previous day.