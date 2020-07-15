Verkhovna Rada decides to hold local elections on October 25

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a decree "On the Calling of Regular Local Elections in 2020 (October 25, 2020)."

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 326 MPs voted in favor of the relevant decision, surpassing the required minimum of 226.

According to the adopted document, the Parliament called for the next elections of members of regional, city, and town councils, and city mayors to take place on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

According to Article 141 of the Constitution of Ukraine, regular elections of the village, town, city, district, regional councils, and village, town, city mayors are held on the last Sunday of October of the fifth year of the powers of the relevant council or chairman. Thus, the next local elections should be held on October 25, 2020.

According to the current legislation, the Rada announces the date of the next local elections no later than 90 days before the day they are held.