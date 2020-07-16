Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the appointment of Kyrylo Shevchenko, the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank for the post of governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 332 members of parliament voted in support of relevant bill No.3857, submitted to parliament by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on July 15, at a meeting on Thursday.

