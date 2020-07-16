Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the appointment of Kyrylo Shevchenko, the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank for the post of governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).
As reported by Censor.NET.
Some 332 members of parliament voted in support of relevant bill No.3857, submitted to parliament by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on July 15, at a meeting on Thursday.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password