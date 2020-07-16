Rada supports appointment of Pischanska as AMC head

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the appointment of Olha Pischanska as Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC), who was the first deputy of the AMC and acting head of the AMC after Yuriy Terentiev was dismissed from this position on July 3.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 255 members of parliament voted in support of relevant bill No.3856 at a meeting on Thursday.

Read more: Ukrainian govt appoints Taras Kremin as language ombudsman