Ukrainian govt appoints Taras Kremin as language ombudsman

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Taras Kremin as the new Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. Svitlana Bronnikova and Sviatoslav Litynskyi also applied for the post.

"Today, the government appointed Kremin Taras Dmytrovych to the position of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language by preferential voting," Mokan said.

From 2014 to 2019, Kremin was an MP of Narodnyi Front party. He is a professor at the Mykolaiv National Agrarian University and the Mykolayiv Regional Institute of Postgraduate Pedagogical Education.

Kremin's predecessor, Tetiana Monakhova, wrote a letter of resignation of her own free will on April 24.

"I endured for a long time, while there was an illusion that I was slowly, but confidently moving towards the goal. However, when everything was finally ready, when after so many efforts, the question of creating a secretariat was finally put to the vote of the Cabinet of Ministers, and then suddenly struck out on the day of voting from the agenda, I finally made sure that it was a lack of political will. I realized that all of my actions were blocked. To continue to take responsibility for what you can’t influence in any way is simply pointless," Monakhova said.