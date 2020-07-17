IMF hopes new NBU governor will maintain central bank's independence

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has wished success to newly appointed Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko and expects the central bank's independence and high level of professionalism to be maintained under his leadership.

Censor.NET reports citing Urkinform.

IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman said this in a statement.

Ljungman said that the effective implementation of the National Bank's monetary, exchange rate and financial sector framework over the past few years had strengthened Ukraine's economy.

"It is essential that the National Bank's independence and high level of professionalism be maintained under the new governor," the statement reads.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine was headed by Yakiv Smolii, who tendered his resignation on July 1 due to "systematic political pressure." The Verkhovna Rada accepted his resignation on July 3.

On July 16, 2020, the Ukrainian parliament voted for Kyrylo Shevchenko's appointment as the new NBU governor.

Shevchenko has served as CEO of Ukrgasbank since May 2015. Prior to that, he held the post of First Deputy CEO and Acting CEO at Ukrgasbank. In 2012-2014, he was an adviser to the Oschadbank head.