Invaders fire artillery, mortars in Donbas. Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On July 16, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 13 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, antiaircraft guns, sniping weapons, and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops fired 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, antiaircraft guns, and small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – on the approaches to Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and sniping weapons – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used 122mm artillery systems to shell Ukrainian positions near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars, grenade machine guns, and small arms – outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns – in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

Four Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian armed formations have violated ceasefire once, firing tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms on Ukrainian strongholds near Vodiane.