Ukrainian army reports 130 coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number to 130, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing their post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on July 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 130 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 503 people have recovered and five died. Some 316 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 68 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

Read more: Ukraine reports 809 new coronavirus cases the in past 24 hours

As of July 17, Ukraine reported 57,264 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,456 deaths and 29,769 recoveries. Some 809 new cases were confirmed on the previous day.