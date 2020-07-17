Bus from Donetsk burnt in Russia in result of car accident

In Lipetsk Oblast, Russia, the bus heading from occupied Donetsk to Saint Petersburg got in the accident. 39 citizens were on board, including a child.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

In Yeletsk area, Lipetsk Oblast, the collision of a GAZelle car and a regular bus took place. The bus caught on fire after it," the message said.

The car accident took place at the major highway Don. Preliminary, according to the rescuers, 39 passengers, including a child, were on the bus. Five people were affected; three of them were hospitalized with minor injuries; two people refused from the hospitalization. Other passengers were examined by the ambulance team at the site. The passengers of the bus will be housed in the hotel complex.

