Invaders fire 152mm, 122mm artillery systems in Donbas

On July 19, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 17 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with the use of authorized weapons.

Over the past day, no casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported. According to intelligence reports, on July 19, one Russian invader was killed and six others were wounded.

Today, the Russian armed formations have violated ceasefire twice. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.