Ukraine spots banned Russian-made mines in Donbas. PHOTOS

Russian illegal armed formations have again used POM-2 anti-personnel mines, which are prohibited by international conventions and threaten the life and health of civilians in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"On July 15, 2020, Russian-occupation forces opened fire on the residential buildings of Novoluhanske village, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, from the uncontrolled village of Dolomitne. The enemy used rocket anti-tank launcher RPG-7, substituting a grenade with a POM-2 mine," the press service of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports with reference to the information of the Ukrainian side of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on ceasefire and stabilization of the demarcation line.

Having arrived at the site of the attack, the monitors of the Ukrainian side of the JCCC made photos and found a POM-2 mine on the territory of CJSC "Bakhmut Agrarian Union" as a result of Russian occupiers’ attack. The mine was not activated. Further disposal of ammunition by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is planned. Several such mines are likely to be found in the surrounding area.







The Ukrainian side of the JCCC emphasizes that this type of mine has been banned by the Ottawa Treaty since 1997 and now is manufactured exclusively in the Russian Federation.

The JFO Headquarters stressed that illegal armed groups of the Russian Federation continued to deliberately disregard the Minsk agreements, violating the rules of humanitarian law, and their bold actions indicated an interest in a further escalation of the armed conflict.