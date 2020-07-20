Zelenskyi: Sheremet's assassination a disgrace for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that it is the duty of the Ukrainian state and law enforcement agencies to do everything possible so that Ukrainians and the entire civilized world can see the real murderers of journalist Pavlo Sheremet in court and later those who organized and ordered the crime.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"It is the duty of the state and law enforcement agencies to do everything possible to make sure that Ukrainians and the whole civilized world could see in court the real murderers of Pavlo Sheremet and later the real organizers and those who ordered this crime, no matter how hard it is to find the truth, no matter how much effort and time it takes," Zelenskyi said.

He expressed confidence that in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine, Sheremet stood for the values of democracy, human rights, and freedoms, first and foremost, for the right of citizens to free thought and speech.

According to the head of state, the journalist defended the duty of the authorities to be honest, transparent, and responsible with their citizens.

Read more: Court leaves Sheremet murder case suspect Kuzmenko in custody

Zelenskyi said that Sheremet could never be deprived of his freedom, so those who ordered his murder decided to take his life. "His daring assassination is a loss for all independent media and journalists. In addition, this crime is a disgrace for Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyi added that the Sheremet case is under the close attention and control of the entire Ukrainian society, which needs clear answers, convincing and indisputable evidence.

Journalist Pavlo Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in Kyiv on July 20, 2016.