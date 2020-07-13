Court leaves Sheremet murder case suspect Kuzmenko in custody

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has rejected the request to change the measure of restraint for doctor and volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko, a suspect in the case of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet.

Censor.NET reports citing Free Dr Kuzmenko.

Investigating judge Olesia Batryn said this at a court session on Monday, July 13.

The decision is not subject to appeal.

Journalist Pavlo Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in Kyiv on July 20, 2016.

Investigators currently suspect doctor and volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko, paratrooper battalion nurse Yana Duhar, and Donbas war veteran Andriy Antonenko.

On May 25, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court granted the prosecutors' motions and changed the measure of restraint for Duhar from house arrest to UAH 168,000 bail. The required amount was collected in less than 24 hours.

Kuzmenko and Antonenko are currently held in a pretrial detention center.