Zelenskyi appoints new first deputy chief of Ukraine’s State Guard Department

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Viacheslav Shtuchnyi as first deputy chief of the State Guard Department of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing president's office press service.

The decree on the appointment, No.283/2020, has been posted on the president’s website.

Prior to this, President Zelenskyi had signed decree No.281/2020 to dismiss Ihor Pyskun as first deputy chief of the Department and appointed him as deputy chief (decree No.282/2020).

As reported, the Ukrainian parliament dismissed Viacheslav Shtuchnyi as head of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada’s secretariat.

