UN mission calls for bringing Sheremet's killers to justice

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities punish the killers and protect journalists covering the trial.

"On this day, 4 years ago, a well-known journalist Pavlo Sheremet was killed in an explosion in central Kyiv. All the murders and violent attacks on journalists must stop. We call on the authorities to ensure responsibility, in full compliance with the guarantees of an effective and impartial investigation, as well as a fair trial for the suspects," the statement said.

The UN mission also drew attention to threats and attacks on some journalists covering the case.

"Protesters, who support the suspects, have threatened and attacked some journalists covering the process in this case in the presence of the police. We call on the authorities to ensure security in the courts and bring the perpetrators to justice," the UN said.