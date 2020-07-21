UIA plane crash: Kuleba clarifies when Iranians will arrive in Ukraine

Iranian representatives have promised to arrive in Kyiv by the end of next week to discuss compensation for the shooting down of a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane over Tehran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Iranian representatives promised to visit Ukraine till the end of next week to discuss compensations for the downing of PS752. I expect the Iranian side to confirm dates and members of the delegation this week. The meeting is very important to move forward and deliver justice," Kuleba wrote.

Earlier, at a briefing, Kuleba said that the Iranian side had expressed its readiness to come to Kyiv this week to negotiate compensation.

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane (flight PS752) heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after it took off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport at about 06:00 Tehran time (04:30 Kyiv time) on January 8. There were 176 people on board – nine crew members (all Ukrainians) and 167 passengers (citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK). All passengers and crew were killed in the crash.

On July 18, France's Bureau for Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) received Flight PS752’s recorders from Iran.