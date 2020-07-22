Ukraine abolishes visas for citizens of six countries

From August 1, Ukraine launches a visa-free regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 90 days of permitted duration of stay in 180-day period.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №289/2020.

The decree No. 289/2020 is published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

"To establish from 1 August 2020 a visa-free regime for entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 90 days of permitted duration of stay in 180-day period," the document reads.

The decree underscores that the visa-free regime with these countries is established "for the development and practical implementation of the principles of partnership."