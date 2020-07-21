Zelenskyi claims to have situation in Lutsk under personal control
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that he had taken the situation with bus hijack in Lutsk under personal control.
Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.
"A disturbing news coming from Lutsk. In the morning, at 9:25, a citizen called the local police and reported that he had hijacked a bus with hostages on it. Shots were heard, the bus is damaged. The police operation ‘Hostage’ has been introduced, and the State Security Service has imposed a plan ‘Boomerang’ ... I keep the course of events under personal control," the president wrote.
According to Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian special services are doing everything to resolve the situation without casualties.
