Montenegro partially restricts border crossing for Ukrainians
The Montenegrin government banned the entrance for Ukrainian tourists who travel by land.
Censor.NET reports citing Evropeiska pravda.
The border crossing procedure is possible by air. The restrictions also consider Belarusian citizens.
At that, Ukrainians can enter Montenegro by car, if they can prove that they stayed in the countries from "green" or "yellow" lists during the previous 15 days. They also should provide negative PCR tests to cross the Montenegrin border.
While staying in Montenegro, all tourists are obliged to live up with the recommendations developed by the Institute of Public Health.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password