News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
12 023 44

Ukraine reports 972 new coronavirus cases

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine reached 62,823 as of July 24, including 972 new cases reported over the course of the past day.

According to data provided by the "coronavirus spread monitoring system" of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 20 patients have died from coronavirus and 886 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,571 deaths related to the disease and 34,886 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The largest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been confirmed in Lviv region (126), Kyiv city (118), Rivne region (96), and Ivano-Frankivsk region (87).

