Ukrainian army reports 147 COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number to 147, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing its post on Facebook.

ЭAs of 10:00 on July 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 147 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 565 people have recovered and five died. Some 411 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 16 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of July 24, Ukraine reported 62,823 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,571 deaths and 34,886 recoveries. Some 972 new cases were confirmed in the previous day.