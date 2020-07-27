Zelenskyi, Putin discuss start of ceasefire in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin the implementation of agreements on a full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas which starts on July 27.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyi touched upon the security issues in Donbas. The interlocutors commended the agreement on a full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas, which begins at 00:01 on July 27, 2020. The President of the Russian Federation supported this agreement. The leaders agreed on the necessity to urgently implement additional measures to maintain a ceasefire in Donbas," the press service of the President of Ukraine informed after the phone conversation on July 26.

As noted, the presidents discussed details on cooperation on mine clearance, disengagement of forces and equipment, opening new checkpoints on the contact line, the activities of the OSCE SMM, as well as ensuring access of the International Committee of the Red Cross to captives.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi raised the issue of the release of Crimean Tatar Ruslan Suleymanov due to the tragic death of his three-year-old son.

"The President of Ukraine stressed the need for further practical steps in the release of Ukrainian citizens detained in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea, as well as in the Russian Federation," reads the statement.

The parties also discussed the Law on the Special Procedure for Local Self-Government in Certain Districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which is being considered by the TCG political subgroup, and the Law on Decentralization, which provides for amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine.

Read more: Russian-led forces launched 13 attacks in Donbas in last day

As noted, the emphasis was placed on the need to successfully implement the agreements reached by the Normandy format leaders in Paris in the context of the importance of holding the next summit in Berlin.

As reported, the Trilateral Contact Group agreed on the establishment of the full and comprehensive ceasefire from 00:00 on July 27 during a video conference meeting held on July 22.

The agreements reached include a ban on offensive and reconnaissance operations and use of firearms, including sniper equipment. The ceasefire violations should entail taking disciplinary measures.