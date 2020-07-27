Russian-led forces launched 13 attacks in Donbas in last day

On July 26, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 13 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, UAVs, and small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk), Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, the occupiers fired sniper rifles outside the village of Shchastia (20km north of Luhansk); and 122mm rockets, 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian defender was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

"On the eve of a full and comprehensive ceasefire, the enemy made another provocation near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk) and mined Ukrainian positions with POM-2 anti-personnel mines using anti-tank grenade launchers. Such mines are prohibited by the Ottawa Treaty and are manufactured exclusively in the Russian Federation. POM-2 mines are placed remotely and self-destruct in a period from 4 to 100 hours," the JFO Headquarters noted.

A mine may get activated after the ceasefire starts and this will be regarded as an attack launched by Ukrainian troops and, therefore, a failure of Ukrainian servicepersons to comply with ceasefire, the Headquarters explained.

Read more: Invaders use 120mm mortars to attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas

On July 26, the armed forces of the Russian Federation also fired 82mm mortars on residential buildings in Avdiivka, causing the destruction of a house. No civilian casualties were reported.

"The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area remains controlled. The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to perform their tasks. In this context, it should be emphasized once again that full and comprehensive ceasefire measures do not deprive Ukrainian soldiers of a right to act in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law and national legislation of Ukraine. Ukrainian troops are ready to give an adequate rebuff to the enemy if the ceasefire agreements are violated," the statement reads.