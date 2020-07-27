Ceasefire in Donbas starts

A full and comprehensive ceasefire is established in Donbas from 00:00 on July 27.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

The Trilateral Contact Group agreed on the establishment of the full and comprehensive ceasefire during a video conference meeting held on July 22.

The agreements reached include a ban on offensive and reconnaissance operations and use of firearms, including sniper equipment. The ceasefire violations should entail taking disciplinary measures.

Ukrainian servicepersons, who earlier participated in the UN peacekeeping missions, will monitor compliance with the ceasefire.

According to the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters, representatives of domestic and foreign media will be involved to provide impartial coverage of the situation in Donbas during the ceasefire.