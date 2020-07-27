Kyiv reports 70 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv City has confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases over the past day.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 70 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. The total number of cases in Kyiv reached 7,690," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing.

In particular, 25 women aged 22-63 years, three girls aged 6-9 years, 39 men aged 19-82 years, and three boys aged 3-8 years were tested positive.

According to Klitschko, eight patients were hospitalized.

As of July 27, Ukraine reports 65,656 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 807 new cases recorded over the past day.