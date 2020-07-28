Ceasefire in Donbas observed today

From 00:00 and as of 07:00 on July 28, no shelling was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"No shelling was recorded in the disengagement areas No.1, No.2 and No.3," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Three ceasefire violations were recorded over the past day.

In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers were used to place POM-2 anti-personnel mines in the area of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk).

Ukrainian servicepersons did not fire back. No casualties were reported.