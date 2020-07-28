Ukraine reports 919 new coronavirus cases

As of July 28, Ukraine reports 66,575 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 919 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Thirteen deaths and 622 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,629 deaths related to the disease and 36,744 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, 807 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 27.