Ceasefire observed in Donbas today
No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
The situation in the JFO as of 07:00 on July 29 remains fully controlled. No shelling has been recorded today.
As reported, a full and comprehensive ceasefire was established in Donbas from July 27. The agreement was agreed by the Trilateral Contact Group during a video conference meeting on July 22.
