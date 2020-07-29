Ceasefire observed in Donbas today

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

The situation in the JFO as of 07:00 on July 29 remains fully controlled. No shelling has been recorded today.

As reported, a full and comprehensive ceasefire was established in Donbas from July 27. The agreement was agreed by the Trilateral Contact Group during a video conference meeting on July 22.

