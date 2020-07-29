ENG
Ceasefire observed in Donbas today

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

The situation in the JFO as of 07:00 on July 29 remains fully controlled. No shelling has been recorded today.

As reported, a full and comprehensive ceasefire was established in Donbas from July 27. The agreement was agreed by the Trilateral Contact Group during a video conference meeting on July 22.

