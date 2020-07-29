Kyiv reports 132 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 132 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. The total number of cases in Kyiv reached 7,932.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 132 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. Two people died. Since the start of pandemic, 132 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing.

In particular, 54 women aged 22-77 years, six girls aged 5-17 years, 66 men aged 18-88 years, and six boys aged 1-17 years were tested positive. Three health workers contracted coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

According to Klitschko, twenty-nine people were hospitalized.

As of July 29, Ukraine reports 67,597 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,022 new cases recorded over the past day.