Two suspects of involvement in explosions in Kyiv detained. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers detained two suspects of involvement in a series of explosions in Kyiv on July 17: one of the detainees was previously convicted of premeditated murder with an explosive device, prosecutor of the capital Oleh Kiper said.

Censor.NET reports citing SBU press service post on Facebook.

On Wednesday, during a briefing in Kyiv, answering a question about the identities of those detained in involvement in the explosions, the prosecutor said: "of 60 and 61 birth years. One of them was previously convicted ... for premeditated murder with an explosive device."

Speaking about the motives for committing the crime, Kiper noted that this was a selfish motive, since money was extorted. "We see this as a financial motive here," he added.

As reported, on July 17 evening, as a result of an explosion of an unknown object in a litter bin near the Shuliavska metro station in Kyiv, four people were injured, and one of them was hospitalized, the press service of the National Police reported.

The injured 22-year-old student was hospitalized from the scene with multiple shrapnel injuries to his legs. Another three victims addressed doctors on their own.

The Investigation Department of the Shevchenko Police Department opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

