ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10327 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
761 9

Canada closely monitoring implementation of ceasefire in Donbas

Canada closely monitoring implementation of ceasefire in Donbas

Canada is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreements in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Global Affairs Canada post on Twitter. 

"Canada is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and commends Ukraine for its continued efforts in moving the peace process forward," Global Affairs Canada posted on Twitter.

Canada also called on Russia to ensure the armed formations respect the commitments it made. "A full ceasefire is crucial," the report says.

As reported, during a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on July 22, the parties agreed on a complete and comprehensive ceasefire on the contact line in Donbas from July 27.

Read more: OSCE records 111 violations on first day of ceasefire

Canada closely monitoring implementation of ceasefire in Donbas 01

Canada (364) Russia (12061) Donbas (4713) Truce (475)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 