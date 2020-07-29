Canada closely monitoring implementation of ceasefire in Donbas
Canada is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreements in eastern Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports citing Global Affairs Canada post on Twitter.
"Canada is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and commends Ukraine for its continued efforts in moving the peace process forward," Global Affairs Canada posted on Twitter.
Canada also called on Russia to ensure the armed formations respect the commitments it made. "A full ceasefire is crucial," the report says.
As reported, during a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on July 22, the parties agreed on a complete and comprehensive ceasefire on the contact line in Donbas from July 27.
