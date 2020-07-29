Ukrainians can go on vacation to five countries

As of July 29, Ukrainians can go on vacation to Bulgaria, Turkey, Egypt, Montenegro, and Croatia.

Censor.NET reports citing Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii post on Telegram.

"Where can Ukrainians go for a holiday today? To Bulgaria, if they tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arrival; to Turkey and Egypt - entry and return without restrictions; to Montenegro – a 14-day self-isolation after arrival in Ukraine," Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainians can also go to Croatia, but when entering a negative PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 taken no later than 48 hours before arrival is required.

Kryklii recalled that the PCR test can be done right at the airport before departure. PCR laboratories for quick testing have been installed at Boryspil, Lviv and Odesa airports.

Read more: Kyiv reports 132 new coronavirus cases

In addition, the minister stressed that the data on entry requirements change daily, depending on the epidemiological situation in the countries. Therefore, be sure to check the information before travelling.