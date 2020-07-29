Zelenskyi instructs to prepare for local elections

During a traditional conference call, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi raised the issue of preparations for the local elections, which are scheduled in Ukraine on Oct. 25.

Censor.NET reports citing president's office press service.

"Obviously, the upcoming elections will be held amid certain restrictions due to coronavirus [COVID-19] disease, and now we need to think over mechanisms, procedures and funding to protect Ukrainians and give them the opportunity to freely vote for candidates," Zelenskyi said.

