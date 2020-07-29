ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10327 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
1 524 51

Zelenskyi instructs to prepare for local elections

Zelenskyi instructs to prepare for local elections

During a traditional conference call, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi raised the issue of preparations for the local elections, which are scheduled in Ukraine on Oct. 25.

Censor.NET reports citing president's office press service

"Obviously, the upcoming elections will be held amid certain restrictions due to coronavirus [COVID-19] disease, and now we need to think over mechanisms, procedures and funding to protect Ukrainians and give them the opportunity to freely vote for candidates," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Kyiv reports 132 new coronavirus cases

Avakov (411) Zelenskyi (6711) quarantine (1311) local elections (183) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 