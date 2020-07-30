ENG
Invaders fire grenade launcher on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Over the past 24 hours, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"It was unaimed and provocative shot, so our soldiers did not fire back," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Today, the enemy has launched another provocative attack near Novotoshkivske, using under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms. Joint Forces units did not return fire.

The situation remains completely controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported since the ceasefire took effect on July 27.

