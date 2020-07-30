ENG
Ukraine confirms 1,197 new coronavirus cases

As of July 30, Ukraine reports 68,794 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Some 1,197 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Twenty-three deaths and 760 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,673 deaths related to the disease and 37,394 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours were recorded in Lviv region (131), Kyiv city (199), and Rivne region (105).

Not a single new case was recorded in the Kherson region.

As reported, Ukraine reported 67,597 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 29.

