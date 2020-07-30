Kyiv reports 199 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 199 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. The total number of cases in Kyiv reached 8,131.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 199 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. It is the biggest number since the start of the pandemic," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing.

In particular, 59 women aged 18-88 years, six girls aged 7-16 years, 135 men aged 18-74 years, and three boys aged 3-12 years were tested positive.

According to Klitschko, 19 people were hospitalized.

As of July 29, Ukraine reports 68,794 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,197 new cases recorded over the past day.