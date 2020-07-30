Ukraine to be divided into four quarantine zones tomorrow

On Friday, July 31, a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency will be held to approve Ukraine’s division into four quarantine zones.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Tomorrow we will initiate a meeting of the central committee to approve the areas which we have identified and which are stipulated in the government resolution," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on Thursday.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended coronavirus quarantine until August 31 and approved the country’s division into four types of epidemic zones. Green, yellow, orange, or red level of epidemic danger of COVID-19 spread will be set depending on the epidemic situation in a region or certain districts.

A region with at least one of the following characteristics will be considered a region with high COVID-19 rate: bed occupancy rate in healthcare facilities designated for hospitalization of patients with confirmed COVID-19 case is higher than 50%; an average number of COVID-19 tests is less than 24 per 100,000 population over the past seven days; COVID-19 case detection rate is higher than 11%; COVID-19 case growth rate is higher than 10%.

A new resolution will be in effect on August 1-31, 2020.