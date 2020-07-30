Kravchuk agrees to head Ukrainian delegation to TCG

The first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, has agreed to head a Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group for the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Definitely, I thought about it, but when I realized so directly what is happening there in Donbas, when our young boys and girls die there, defending our land, shedding blood, defending the sovereignty of Ukraine, with all that in my I saw life, and it would be possible to rest, but the time for rest has not come. I made a decision if I can, and I want this, to do something to speed up the peace in Donbas, I will do it to my last breath," he said in a video commentary released on Thursday.

