Occupiers violate ceasefire twice in Donbas

On July 30, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired small arms to provoke Ukrainian defenders near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and opened fire from small arms and under-barrel grenade launcher near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk). The shots were unaimed, so Ukrainian soldiers did not fire back," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains fully controlled.

Today, the ceasefire has been observed.