Kyiv reports 110 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 110 new COVID-19 cases over the past day.

"Another 110 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. The total number of cases in Kyiv reached 8,241," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing.

In particular, 48 women aged 18-73 years, three girls aged 5-12 years, 55 men aged 18-81 years, and four boys aged 16 days-17 years were tested positive. Four health workers contracted coronavirus.

According to Klitschko, 26 people were hospitalized.

In total, 2,941 Kyiv residents recovered from COVID-19, including 64 people over the past day.

As of July 31, Ukraine reports 69,884 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.