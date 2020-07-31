Kyiv reports 110 new coronavirus cases
Kyiv city has confirmed 110 new COVID-19 cases over the past day.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Another 110 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. The total number of cases in Kyiv reached 8,241," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing.
In particular, 48 women aged 18-73 years, three girls aged 5-12 years, 55 men aged 18-81 years, and four boys aged 16 days-17 years were tested positive. Four health workers contracted coronavirus.
According to Klitschko, 26 people were hospitalized.
In total, 2,941 Kyiv residents recovered from COVID-19, including 64 people over the past day.
As of July 31, Ukraine reports 69,884 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
