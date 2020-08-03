Ceasefire observed in Donbas today
Today, August 3, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have not opened fire in the JFO area yet.
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
"As of 07:00, no ceasefire violations were recorded. Ukrainian troops suffered no casualties. Yesterday, Russian-occupation troops launched two provocative attacks. The enemy fired grenade machine guns near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.
Ukrainian troops did not fire back. No casualties have been reported.
