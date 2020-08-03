ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Kyiv reports 102 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 8,554.

"Another 102 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. One person died. Coronavirus claimed the lives of 135 Kyiv residents in total," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Facebook.

In particular, 44 women aged 21-73 years, four girls aged 3-17 years, 54 men aged 18-73 years were tested positive. Six health workers contracted coronavirus.

According to Klitschko, 14 people were hospitalized.

As of August 3, Ukraine reports 73,158 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

