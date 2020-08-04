Occupiers open fire near four populated localities in Donbas

Over the past day, the occupiers launched three attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, three attacks launched by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In particular, the enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); small arms outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launcher in the area of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

Ukrainian servicepersons did not fire back in response to deliberate provocations by the enemy.

Joint Forces units have suffered no casualties for the ninth day in a row, since the start of the ceasefire, the Headquarters noted.

Today, the enemy has already launched one provocative attack, firing under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk). Ukrainian troops did not return fire.