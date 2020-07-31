Kravchuk ready for compromises in talks on Donbas

The newly appointed representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Leonid Kravchuk, has said he is ready for compromises in talks with Russia on the settlement of the situation in Donbas.

In particular, according to Kravchuk, his mission as head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG is to end the war and bring peace to Ukraine.

"This is my mission, so that there is peace in Donbas and in Ukraine. I will do everything I can for this. We will make compromises," Kravchuk said.

He said compromises were possible on the issue of "how to manage the situation," but the issues of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence are not subject to compromise.

Kravchuk said he considered it necessary to agree on a management in Donbas that will benefit the people who live there.

"There is the status of Donbas, and there is the status of management of the territory of Donbas. There is the status of local self-government, and there is the political status of Donbas. I will call for moving from general words to concrete actions so that this is the management that will benefit the people who live there, and people will feel that they are the masters of their land," he said.

At the same time, Kravchuk stressed that unity is needed to solve all problems in Ukraine.

"If there is no concord in Ukraine, if there is no unity of all political parties in Ukraine, of course, it will be difficult to resolve any issues. Therefore, we must address political, national, strategic, legal, economic issues together. The 'Minsk format,' the Minsk agreements will play an important role, but we should not think that the 'Minsk format' can solve everything on its own," he said.

On July 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed Kravchuk head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group for the Peaceful Settlement of the Situation in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

Prior to that, Leonid Kuchma represented Ukraine in the TCG.