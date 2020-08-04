Kyiv reports 108 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 8,662.

Censor.NET reports citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Another 108 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. Three people died. Coronavirus claimed the lives of 138 Kyiv residents in total," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted.

In particular, 53 women aged 19-92 years, six girls aged 9-13 years, 46 men aged 19-80 years, three boys aged 1-15 years were tested positive. Four health workers contracted coronavirus.

According to Klitschko, 13 people were hospitalized.

Fifty patients recovered over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,044 since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

As of August 4, Ukraine reports 74,219 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.