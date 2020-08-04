Ukraine to get COVID-19 vaccine for 20% of population

Ukraine has received confirmation from the COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) Facility and will surely get coronavirus vaccine for 20 percent of the population in the future.

"Yesterday, we received confirmation from the COVAX Facility that the Government of Ukraine has the right to apply for the vaccine (if it is registered) for further prevention of coronavirus by vaccinating people at risk or of certain age categories," Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said at a briefing on August 4.

Each COVAX Facility participating country will receive vaccines for 20 per cent of its population, Liashko noted.

According to him, Ukraine will get about 8 million vaccine doses that will be supplied in different volumes. The vaccine can be provided free of charge or at a special price.

Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine added that the Government of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health also held a series of talks with manufacturers and governments of other countries to purchase additional vaccine to cover all risk groups with coronavirus vaccinations.

As of August 4, Ukraine reports 74,219 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.