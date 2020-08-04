Another unit of Wagner PMC deployed in Belarus, - Lukashenko

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko states that another unit of Wagner private military company has been deployed in the southern region of the country.

Censor.NET reports citing BELTA.

"Today, we got a word about another unit that was deployed in the south. So instead of collecting the harvest, we should be chasing them in the woods. We'll catch them all", Lukashenko said in his annual speech to the Belarusian nation.

On July 29, workers of Belarusian law enforcement agencies detained a group of more than 30 militants who appeared to be militants from Wagner PMC. Commenting on the incident, Lukashenko stated that Russia has been interfering with Russia's domestic affairs, including the presidential election campaign.

On July 25, the Russians were supposed to fly from Minsk to Istanbul, and from there to a third country. The detainees "expressed complete bewilderment at the events unfolding around them."