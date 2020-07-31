Peskov denies Russia's withdrawal from talks on Donbas

Russia did not abandon the negotiation process that aims to solve Donbas conflict. Dmitriy Peskov, the press secretary of Russian president, said so.

Censor.NET reports citing Gazeta.ru.

'Kozak never said or wrote anything about wrapping up the negotiations, and if they say so, it's an act of swindling", he told reporters.

The official also claimed that the talks involved assistants of leaders of countries, Foreign Ministries and contact groups. According to him, Russia "remains committed to Minsk agreements" and considers it the only way to keep on searching the ways to solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Kozak called the ongoing format of negotiations "meaningless", offering to drop it - as well as the document that the sides worked on within the Normandy format's frameworks.

"This leads me to thought to stop the meaningless talks (...) I claim, with all of my responsibility that I have no intention to keep participating in this endless charade with the blatant simulation of live-action to solve the conflict", Kozak said.

He added that the experiment may last, but without Russia's participation in it.

Later, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there still was no reason to say that the Normandy Four format was overdue to Kozak's statement.