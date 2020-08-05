Two Ukrainian ships may have been impacted in Beirut explosions

Ships from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol stayed in the port of Beirut when two massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, August 4, according to Samir Madani, a co-founder of the ship tracking service TankerTrackers.com.

Censor.NET reports citing UP.

He said that two Ukrainian ships, the MERO STAR and the RAOUF H, were near the site of the explosion in the port.

"These vessels weren't the source of anything explosive other than that they most likely blew up and made things worse," Madani wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, he noted that up to five vessels might have been impacted in the port of Beirut.

Several powerful explosions in the port of Beirut destroyed the entire coastal infrastructure. According to the latest reports, 73 people were killed and more than 3,000 were injured in the blasts.

See more: Two suspects of involvement in explosions in Kyiv detained. PHOTOS