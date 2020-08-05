Ceasefire in Donbas: One enemy attack recorded today

Today, August 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have already launched one attack in the areas of responsibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired two shots from an under-barrel grenade launcher to provoke Ukrainian troops near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). However, Ukrainian defenders did not fire back," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Yesterday, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched three provocative attacks on Ukrainian positions, firing hand-held antitank grenade launcher near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), under-barrel grenade launchers outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk) and Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Ukrainian servicepersons did not return fire.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.